(POLITICO) — House conservatives say they have the votes to bring down a Republican plan to repeal Obamacare, as more than two dozen members of the hard-line Freedom Caucus rejected President Donald Trump’s entreaties to unite behind his bill.

It would take 22 Republican “no” votes to block the legislation, which is scheduled for a vote on Thursday.

The White House was optimistic that Trump would flip enough holdouts over the next day to put the bill over the top. The situation was fluid, with signs of momentum for the president and the bill’s conservative antagonists.