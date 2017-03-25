Contestants exit wilderness to learn reality show cancelled

(London Independent) In an unwitting piece of postmodern art, the final 10 contestants in Channel 4’s reality show Eden have left a remote corner of the West Highlands in Scotland to find not celebrity and book deals but that the show has not been on TV in months and has long since dropped out of the collective pop cultural conversation.

The daring show challenged a group of people to set up their own community away from civilisation for a year, but only four episodes have aired so far – the last being broadcast almost eight months ago – recently leading to speculation it has been axed.

13 contestants had already quit the “ground-breaking social experiment”, many citing the Highlands’ relentless midges as the main problem.