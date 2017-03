(PALM BEACH POST) — A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly beat and kicked a woman who refused to have birthday sex with him.

Jason Taylor, 38, invited the woman to celebrate his birthday and stay at his Florida Keys home. However when he wanted sex, the woman declined, the Miami Herald reported.

That’s when, according to the woman, “[Taylor] started throwing me around. Jason pushed me out the front door and I landed on my front side of my body. Then he kicked me a couple of times.”