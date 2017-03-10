Cops try to bully driver, find out he's lawyer

(LAWNEWZ) An Uber driver in North Carolina was stopped by two law enforcement officers who told him he was not allowed to record any portion of the interaction with his video camera. What the cops did not know was the Uber driver was also a licensed attorney and he was well aware of his rights to record interactions with police officers in the state.

Jesse Bright, the man who is an attorney that moonlights as an Uber driver, explained to a local news station that the officers told him he had just taken his passenger from a known drug house. Bright says he tried to explain to the officer that he was an Uber driver and he did not know his passenger, beyond information he received to pick him up at a certain location.