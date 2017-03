(DAILYMAIL) — Criss Angel was rushed to the hospital on Friday night.

The illusionist was performing a magic trick at his Mindfreak Live! show in Las Vegas when one of his famous stunts went terribly wrong.

According to a Saturday report from TMZ, the 49-year-old New York native was in the middle of performing an illusion where he was attempting to get out of a straightjacket while hanging upside down when he suddenly passed out in front of a horrified audience.