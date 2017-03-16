Cruz tweets tribute to 'snowflakes,' breaks Twitter

Since November, President Trump’s White House victory has apparently triggered an avalanche of grief and anger from emotionally delicate leftists and Millennial students, sometimes called “snowflakes.”

On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted “a tribute to Snowflakes everywhere” that will have you rolling with laughter.

Cruz’s tweet referenced a new parody music video called “Friends in Safe Spaces” by comedians Chad Prather and Steve “Mudflap” McGrew.

The conservative duo sings the hilarious number to the tune of Garth Brooks’ famous hit “Friends in Low Places.”

Watch “Friends in Safe Spaces”:

The following is a sampling of the lyrics:

Blame it all on our roots, we never wore boots,

We never once played in the streets.

Feel very bitter, got news off of Twitter,

We just can’t handle defeat.

You saw the surprise and fear in our eyes

When Donald became president.

Screamed ‘this can’t be true, America’s through!’

And to the safe spaces we went. I got friends in safe spaces,

If you don’t go with us, then you must be racist;

That’s our catch phase. Where’s my latte?

C’mon in, let’s be cozy,

Showin’ off participation trophies,

And watchin’ CNN

In safe spaces

Political correctness is just the beginning. The situation on college campuses is worse than you could ever imagine – and America’s future is at stake. Don’t miss the political blockbuster of 2017 – “No Campus For White Men” by Scott Greer

Cruz’s tweet apparently triggered a blizzard of snowflake hate, as the senator was slammed with the following Twitter comments:

“Did a real politician just use the term ‘snowflake’? Way to have respect for all people, Ted. Enjoy your (hopefully) last term.”

“But ‘Deplorables’ would be OK, right?”

“Don’t forget teabaggers! #Hypocrisy”

“Honey, you support a snowflake for president – can’t go one day without whining like a baby. You’re not much better FYI.”

“And all us constituent ‘snowflakes’ will remember your bigotry come next election. #resist”

“Who is the snowflake? Dreamers? Trans kids? Black people? Women? Refugees? Muslims? Who shouldn’t fight for basic respect?”

“I honestly can’t believe you posted this!!! You do know real actual snowflakes are unique! You’re going to see a blizzard in 2018.”

“You’re the one that melted into the GOP muck. Stand up for all of your constituents instead of for racism & hate!”

“You are worse than [Trump]. He at least believes his B.S., you know its all wrong but power compels you. Shame on you Mr. ‘Christian'”

“Did you just name call and make fun of 1/2 of the population of your country? Wow! That’s a pretty classy move.”

“Did you have your Snickers?”

But some Twitter users did appreciate the laugh, and one sent along a “wambulance” complete with coloring books and crayons for all the snowflakes Cruz apparently offended:

Political correctness is just the beginning. The situation on college campuses is worse than you could ever imagine – and America’s future is at stake. Don’t miss the political blockbuster of 2017 – “No Campus For White Men” by Scott Greer