Deal reached to repeal N.C. bathroom law

(Business Insider) North Carolina Republican lawmakers said late on Wednesday they had reached a deal to repeal the state’s controversial law prohibiting transgender people from using restrooms in accordance with their gender identities.

Details were not released of the compromise measure, which was set for a vote on Thursday morning, state Senator Phil Berger and General Assembly Speaker Tim Moore said in an impromptu news conference on Wednesday night.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement Wednesday night: “I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced [Thursday]. It’s not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation.”