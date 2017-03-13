Death of the phone number on way

(NYPOST) — “Follow me on Instagram!” is the new “What’s your phone number?”

Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I swapped digits with someone on first meeting. Only later, once essentially vetted through passive or not-so-passive observation of someone’s timeline, do phone numbers get exchanged. Even then, only if necessary.

David Marcus, who runs Facebook’s Messaging app, predicted the death of the phone number as one of five trends to expect in 2016, and the forecast rings true now. While we may not have done away with phone numbers just yet, at least in the social-media-enabled world, they’re certainly becoming less vital every day.