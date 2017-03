(LIFEZETTE) The first time Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s budget director, briefed the press directly about Trump’s inaugural budget, reporters were ready with questions about cuts to a program that had all the makings of a juicy story.

Senior citizens, the disabled, and sick veterans — who are also poor.

Add the cold-hearted billionaire president — a Republican — who is scheming to end the program, and it begins to sound like a made-for-Lifetime TV movie.