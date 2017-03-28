Dem lawmaker tips off illegals to imminent ICE raids

A Democrat state lawmaker in Massachusetts has been caught tipping off illegals – many of whom are street gang members, child sex offenders and drug traffickers – to imminent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids Tuesday, even telling criminal targets not to open their doors, to stay silent, to refuse to sign anything and to “fight back” with an attorney.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman suggested to WND that the lawmaker is “doing a disservice to the community” and “endangering public safety” with her statements.

Massachusetts State Rep. Michelle DuBois, a Democrat representing the 10th Plymouth District, warned illegals about imminent federal immigration raids scheduled for March 28 and 29 in Brockton, a city just 25 miles outside of Boston. DuBois posted the warning on her Facebook page. She included a phone number illegal aliens may call if they’re caught in an immigration raid.

In January 2016, federal authorities arrested 56 members of MS-13, a highly organized and well-funded Central American gang known for its brutal acts of violence, in and around the Boston area. They were indicted on conspiracy charges and charges related to murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Some were also charged with other offenses, including drug trafficking and firearm violations. According to the indictment, several of the individuals were involved in the murders of at least five people since 2014 and the attempted murders of at least 14 people.

“I got the following information from my friend in the Latin community: ‘I have a message for the immigrant community of Brockton. Please be careful on Wednesday 29. ICE will be in Brockton on that day,'” DuBois wrote on her Facebook page.

“If you are undocumented don’t go out on the street. If there is a knock on the door of your house and you don’t know who it is, don’t open the door. I ask you to be careful.”

DuBois also provided a chart so illegals will know “What to do if ICE comes to your door.”

Her initial post generated public outrage. Some of the comments WND found include the following:

“In what universe do you think this is acceptable behavior for an elected official? You have now put the lives of the ICE federal agents at risk by telling those who are here illegally that their status is going to be threatened.” – Jim Doucette

“How pathetic are you basically working for criminals so you can keep your votes? You are disgusting as a legislator. You should be helping the honest citizens of brockton get their city back … not saving illegals.” -Sean Mosher

“As our president would say … ‘YOU’RE FIRED'” -Neil Macquinn

“You should be arrested for obstructing law enforcement.” -Alex Adamopoulos

“Michelle, I have known you for years and always thought so highly of you. And I never thought I’d say that I am disappointed in you and your actions until today.” -Chris Kostka

“Give me a break, lady. You really blew it with this one. What are you thinking?” -Blake Darryl

“WTH is wrong with you?! If some illegal immigrant hurt your loved one, broke into your home, sold your child drugs … and so on, would you want them protected?! There is seriously something wrong with you. Are you that stupid to think that ICE is targeting illegal housecleaners or carwash attendants? They’re trying to keep us safe. You need to resign and move far away.” – Joey Butler

“Good luck getting elected next time. I’ll move to Bridgewater and run against you if you go unopposed. Traitor!” -John Alessi

“Shame shame shame. Liberalism is a mental illness.” -Anita Curran

“Donald J. Trump, deport her.” -Mike O’Reagan

Concerned individuals may contact Massachusetts State Rep. Michelle DuBois by email, through Facebook or by phone at (617) 722-2011.

Even Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia edited by the public, included a prediction Tuesday afternoon concerning DuBois’ political fate.

Her page stated: “On March 28th she posted online to all of the illegal immigrants in Brockton should [sic] hide in their homes because ICE agents would be doing raids that day, which will most likely cause her political demise.”

The Daily Caller reported that DuBois began removing critical comments from her Facebook page.

“I am deleting attacks [on the original posts],” she wrote. “This post is to inform. Not debate immigration policy. It’s my page and I can delete posts.”

Also Tuesday, Bristol County, Massachusetts, Sheriff Thomas Hodgson told a U.S. House subcommittee on illegal immigration that DuBois’ post “completely undermines law enforcement.”

While he testified before Congress, Hodgson called for federal officials to arrest leaders of sanctuary cities.

“[If] sanctuary cities are going to harbor and conceal criminal illegal aliens from ICE, which is in direct violation of Title 8 of the U.S. Code, federal arrest warrants should be issued for their elected officials.”

He continued, “Our citizens would be safer if we never stopped enforcing immigration law and if we never formed or turned a blind eye toward sanctuary cities.”

Brockton’s city council has been debating whether to implement an official “sanctuary city” policy with the “Trust Act,” an ordinance that would ban police from holding illegals for federal immigration officials.

ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer provided the following statement to WND on Tuesday (emphasis his):

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officers conduct enforcement actions every day around the country as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and border security. Our operations are targeted and lead driven, prioritizing individuals who pose a risk to our communities. Examples would include known street gang members, child sex offenders, and deportable foreign nationals with significant drug trafficking convictions. If ICE officers encounter others during the course of their lawful duties, who also have immigration issues and regardless of their criminal history, those additional encounters can lead to an arrest at the time of the encounter. For operational security reasons, ICE does not release information regarding future operations. ICE does not conduct random sweeps, checkpoints or raids that target aliens indiscriminately. All ICE operations are targeted based on investigative leads. Any person who actively incites panic or fear of law enforcement is doing a disservice to the community, endangering public safety and the very people they claim to support and represent.

WND requested comment from DuBois but hadn’t received a reply at the time of this report. One of DuBois’ staffers told the Daily Caller she didn’t come into the office Tuesday.

Concerned individuals may contact Massachusetts State Rep. Michelle DuBois by email, through Facebook or by phone at (617)722-2011.

DuBois posted the following response to Facebook Tuesday afternoon:

It is obvious that my Facebook post touched off a lot of unintended controversy. I am an elected State Representative and the response to one facebook post has caused people from across the Nation to inundate my facebook page with some pretty ugly and threatening posts. If this is what happens to an elected representative – [it] must be happening to immigrants every day in our Nation, both documented and not documented. … There are many people in Brockton (documented and not) as well as people across this Nation who are terrified. This rumor of an ICE raid in Brockton was wide-spread in Brockton. There have been many ICE raids in the City. Passing information along that is already all-over the community, not only lets the people I represent know what is happening, it lets ICE know that everyone in Brockton is aware of ICE’s planned raid (if there was one). Having ICE know that this rumor is wide-spread in Brockton allows them to change the date if they feel the public’s knowledge of the raid would undermine their planned raid. So I do not agree with Sheriff Hodgson on his point that he made before a federal panel in WashingtonDC that my public facebook post in anyway undermines law enforcement.”

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

Incidentally, on Tuesday evening, DuBois said she will host “a discussion of difference with a focus on immigration and the immigrants’ life in the Greater Brockton area.” Speakers will include representatives from the ACLU and legal aide attorneys. She posted the following flier on Facebook: