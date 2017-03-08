Democrat launches site to show Trump's Russia ties

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The lead Democratic proponent of creating an independent commission to investigate Russian interference in internal U.S. affairs sought traction Wednesday by launching a website dedicated to showing Moscow’s fingerprints on campaign season hacks and ties to President Trump and his inner circle.

“Russia is not our friend,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. “They attacked our democracy. Yet, President Trump resists this finding, even though every day we continue to hear more about his team’s ties with Russia.”

The site has five main sections: Russia: not our friend; Russia: Trump and his team’s ties; Russia: attack on our democracy; Russia: influencing Trump and his team; and now what?