Dems' suffragette protest falls flat

The silent suffragette protest by female Democratic lawmakers this week seems to indicate that it is only female Democrats who are devoted to “defending women’s rights now and always.” Nothing could be further from the truth. No wonder female Republican lawmakers did not don the symbolic white clothing.

Fact check: This was not about standing in solidarity with all women but about defending a woman’s choice to end the life of her preborn child, defending pro-abortion efforts and taking a stand against our nation’s president.

President Trump and his administration have continued to demonstrate a commitment to defend all Americans and to fight for the most vulnerable in our society, all children, born and preborn. He also demonstrated his commitment to fight against the sexual exploitation of children when he signed The Children’s Internet Safety Presidential Pledge in July 2016. Furthermore, Trump has appointed accomplished women to senior positions in his Cabinet and his inner circle.

Thank God for the original suffragettes. Their perseverance, dignity and grace paved the way for all women to let their voices be heard at the ballot box. Pro-life women took a strong stand by voting in Donald Trump, Mike Pence and a predominantly Republican pro-life Congress.

Democratic congresswomen could take a constructive stand by bringing the spirit of unity and healing to a divided Congress and nation. Instead, this silent protest cloaked in white and disguised as standing for all women only strengthened the divide in our beloved nation and at the same time demonstrated disrespect for our president, the first lady, Republican lawmakers and all the men and women who voted for the Trump-Pence ticket.

We can agree to disagree on divisive issues like abortion. However, we can and should treat one another with kindness and dignity. We can all learn a lesson from the original suffragettes who fought for the rights of all women, not just some of them.

Imagine an America in which the Golden Rule and the Beatitudes taught by Jesus of Nazareth prevailed. The Prayer of Saint Francis says it beautifully:

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

A culture of human dignity and respect has made this nation strong even in the most turbulent of times in our history. It’s time to focus on building bridges of reconciliation and for everyone to take the high road. Let us all stand together in unity as Americans and learn to be respectful of one another, in spite of our differences.