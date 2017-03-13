Dems vow government shutdown over Trump border wall

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Senate Democrats said Monday that they will block any spending bill that includes money for President Trump’s border wall, even if it leads to a government shutdown, saying it’s up to Republicans to resist touchy issues in the looming spending debate.

In a letter led by Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, top Democrats also said they will insist that bills allow Planned Parenthood to collect taxpayer money.

But though Democrats are in the minority and would have to filibuster to block the bills, they insisted it’s Republicans who will be blamed for a government shutdown.