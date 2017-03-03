'Depressed' hedge-fund executive leaps to his death

(London Daily Mail) A father-of-two hedge fund executive committed suicide Wednesday morning by jumping out of his luxury Manhattan apartment building.

Kevin Bell jumped out of a ninth-floor window at the historic Anthorp Building on the Upper West Side around 7.20am, landing on some scaffolding set up in front of the building.

The 47-year-old Duke graduate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources told the New York Post that Bell left behind a note saying that he was depressed.

‘The family is hysterical. He was under a lot of meds. He did not give a specific reason why he jumped, but he was depressed,’ the source said.

He is survived by a wife Claudia and two daughters who were at home at the time of the incident.