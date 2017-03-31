Devin Nunes: Trump's incompetent puppet

Speaker Paul Ryan actually said something true this week. Republicans had been the opposition party for so long, he told reporters, they didn’t yet know how to govern.

So true. If you don’t believe it, look at the total collapse of the House Intelligence Committee. It’s the biggest train wreck to hit Congress since Newt Gingrich shut down the federal government in 1995. And it couldn’t happen at a worst time, because the committee faces perhaps its most serious challenge ever.

We know for a fact, confirmed unanimously by all 17 intelligence agencies, that the Russian government directly intervened in the presidential election of 2016 in order to help Donald Trump: an act so nefarious that former Vice President Dick Cheney called it “an act of war.” The committee’s charged with investigating four questions: What did Russia do to interfere? What impact did they have on the outcome of the election? What contacts were there between Russian officials and members of the Trump organization? And was there any collusion between Russian agents and Trump staffers?

But, instead of tackling that tough assignment, the House Intelligence Committee is, in effect, shut down. There are no hearings or meetings scheduled. There is no ongoing investigation. Why? Because Devin Nunes, chairman of the committee, is more interested in covering up for the president of the United States than discovering the truth. He’s nothing but a surrogate for the Trump White House.

Nunes, in fact, lacks the one necessary ingredient for leading an Intelligence Committee: Intelligence! But what he lacks in intelligence he makes up for in incompetence. Driven by blind loyalty to Donald Trump, consider how he’s botched this supposed fact-finding mission in the last two weeks.

Learn more about the man front and center in the news today. Get Rep. Devin Nunes’ manifesto for “Restoring the Republic” today at the WND Superstore!

First, in response to a request from Donald Trump, and before the committee had even launched its investigation, Nunes phoned certain reporters and told them there was no evidence about links between Trump staffers and Russia. Next, in the committee’s only open hearing, with FBI Director James Comey and NSA chief Mike Rogers, he insisted – echoing Donald Trump – that the real question was not connections between the White House and Russia, but who leaked word of the connections to the media.

As if that weren’t bad enough, Nunes then embarked on a bizarre string of events that defied reason and lost him the support of members of his own party. Without informing ranking Democrat Adam Schiff or members of his committee, he suddenly called a news conference crowing about intelligence reports proving Trump Tower was under surveillance during the campaign, and said he was scurrying down to the White House to brief Donald Trump – whom he was supposed to be investigating, not servicing.

Two days later, Nunes admitted that the reports dealt only with “incidental surveillance” – calls of foreign agents, routinely monitored by NSA, which were either made to Trump staffers or in which names of Trump aides came up – and that he’d been handed the reports at the White House, after rushing there by Uber, in a meeting so secret that nobody in the West Wing knew he was on White House grounds. Which, take it from a daily White House visitor, is impossible, especially for a high-ranking member of Congress.

Nunes then canceled a public hearing with former CIA Director John Brennan, former NSA chief James Clapper and former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates – reportedly because the White House did not want Yates to testify about details of former NSA Director Michael Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He also canceled all future committee meetings, in effect putting the House Intelligence Committee out of business. Donald Trump must be pleased.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee showed how to get things done. In a joint news conference, Republican Chairman Richard Burr and ranking Democrat Mark Warner outlined a series of public and private hearings and some 20 witnesses aimed at getting to the bottom of what Russia was up to and what cooperation, if any, they received from Trump associates – something the House Intelligence Committee will never discover as long as Trump’s puppet is in charge.

Nunes has zero credibility left in Washington. Indeed, he’s such a bumbler that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., compared him to Inspector Clouseau, which is an insult to Peter Sellers. Even though Clouseau might have the last word on the House Intelligence Committee: “There is a time to laugh and a time not to laugh, and this is not one of them.”