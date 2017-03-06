DHS chief quietly gives illegals work-permit extensions

(DAILY SIGNAL) President Trump said in an address to Congress last Tuesday that illegal immigration threatens the job prospects of American citizens. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, however, will extend work permits for six months on Monday for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from El Salvador who receive Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

El Salvador is currently one of 13 countries whose citizens are eligible to receive TPS. This designation made by the secretary of homeland security is for countries whose circumstances have been deemed too dangerous for its residents to return to.

Recipients of TPS receive work permits, welfare, drivers licenses, social security, and protection from deportation. While it is meant to be temporary, nearly 60,000 Hondurans have been receiving TPS since 1999.