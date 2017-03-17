Disabled vet turned commentator joins WND

Entrepreneur, speaker, author and commentator Mason Weaver debuts his weekly exclusive column for WND today. His column will be featured Fridays on the site’s Commentary page.

Weaver’s distinctive point of view is a direct result of overcoming a devastating tragedy as a young man. After approximately 2,800 pounds of steel and iron plates fell on him while he was on active duty in San Diego, the U.S. Navy classified him disabled and discharged him.

Finding himself unskilled and disabled, Weaver had to discover a new way of earning a living. After graduation from UC Berkeley with a degree in political science, he secured a position with the U.S. Department of Energy against 2,400 applicants for four job openings. Between 1976 and 1980, Weaver was promoted from entry-level employee to a mid-level senior contract specialist with a “confidential security clearance.” In that position, Weaver negotiated many multi-million dollar government contracts with major contractors, including TRW, General Dynamics and General Electric.

In 1980, Mason resigned his position and become an entrepreneur, forming a private consulting company to assist businesses in obtaining and administering government contracts. He has consulted with many multi-national companies on government and political issues.

A noted conference speaker and guest lecturer – featuring his motto “success is a verb not a noun” – Weaver has been the national and regional spokesman for many groups and organizations. He has appeared on national TV, cable and news programs and is often contacted to comment on breaking news.

Other media work includes hosting a live call-in radio program and writing a weekly column.

Weaver’s latest book is “Tribalism: Truth, Right Between the Lies.” He also is the author of “It’s OK to Leave the Plantation” “The Rope,” “Diamond in the Rough” and “Polishing the Diamond in the Rough.”

