Dobson: Christians need mass exodus from public schools

Dr. James Dobson, who started Focus on the Family and now delivers his Christian and pro-family advice through the newer Family Talk radio, is endorsing again the move for parents to withdraw their children from public schools.

At least partly because he’s “shocked” at the values, or lack thereof, exhibited by millennials.

Those are the voters who are about ages 18-34.

Trained as a teacher and psychologist, early in his career he was largely oblivious of the idea of homeschooling, he explained on a recent series of broadcasts featuring guest E. Ray Moore, of the Exodus Mandate, which works to encourage Christian parents to homeschool their own children, or put them in church-run Christian schools.

When he was introduced to the idea – that the biblical mandate for parents to “train up a child in the way he should go” was no more or less than a call for Christian parents to instruct their own children, or have them in church schools that would teach morality, it immediately struck a chord.

Well, maybe a little more.

“It was like putting a match to gasoline [for me],” he said in the conservations with Moore “I got it. I saw it.”

That was more than three decades ago, and Moore credited Dobson’s promotion then with a surge in the homeschooling activity across the nation.

Now, Dobson said, there’s even more need.

It’s because of the research provided by Moore. He cited the work of Dan Smith from the Nehemiah Institute who found that had only millennials voted in the 2016 presidential race, the results would have been 504 Electoral College for Hillary Clinton and 23 for Donald Trump.

Republicans would have carried only five states, Moore explained.

“That shocked me,” Dobson said. And was discouraging, because of the far-leftist agenda pursue by Clinton, her scandals, her links to deals with Russia, her associates, and more.

A Hillary Clinton presidency would have taken America even further to the left than did Barack Obama, and likely would have struck Christian elements, like traditional marriage and opposition to abortion, from society for generations to come because of her expected appointments to the courts.

Dobson warned that the results show that Christians are losing the next generation.

“They been propagandized and given a philosophy that in many cases is contrary to Scripture and what we believe,” Dobson said.

And it’s because, largely, of the anti-Christian influences of public schools, attended by many impressionable and unprepared Christian children for six hours a day, 180 days a year for 12 or 13 formative years.

They’re exposed to LGBT teachings, evolution, a revisionist form of American history, Islam and worse.

Moore, a retired military chaplain, now is president of Frontline Ministries, Inc. and the director of the Exodus Mandate Project, recalled being one of the pioneers in homeschooling in America, when it was relatively unknown.

His four children now are all adult, with their own successful families and careers.

“There’s a scriptural pattern,” he explained. “The Bible’s clear the Scripture assigns the education of children to the family with assistance from the church, not the government,” he said.

Even very young children are mean to each other, bullies at times, and more, he explained.

The public school setting includes all that, and, he said, “very young children are not equipped.”

He described the 2016 election as a “reprieve” for Christians, who now have time to correct the agenda of churches to include homeschool or Christian schools.

“If we don’t change the way we do education,” he said, “We’ll lose the country. I’m 73 and those coming behind us do not agree with their own parents.”

Moore said the Bible commands children to be raised in the Lord, and public schools in many ways are overtly hostile to faith. But 80 percent of evangelicals still subject their children to public school classrooms.

Dobson, who has been described by the New York Times as “the nation’s most influential evangelical leader,” warned that schools today are even very different than they were a few years back.

“We believe you can make a case with data that the main reason the culture and the next generation are turning away from traditional values, from the Gospel, from Christianity, is primarily because of the indoctrination of the public-school system,” Moore said.

Both Dobson and Moore noted that even Jesus was homeschooled until he was 12 years old.

