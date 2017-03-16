Doctors save baby's life moments after church prayer

(CBN) Prayer matters — and that’s a powerful lesson Melanie and Mike Leitner learned firsthand during their baby daughter’s recent struggle for survival, as she battled a potentially deadly heart ailment.

Doctors told the family that they were “in a race against time,” as baby Ella had a large mass in the left ventricle of her heart; they said she might not make it to her first birthday, leaving Melanie and Mike to find hope in their faith, as WBTV-TV reported.

As Ella waited for a new heart, Melanie and Mike saw her condition worsening. The baby regularly appeared gray and wasn’t breathing well. Then, on Jan. 29, while Melanie and Mike were worshipping at Abundant Life Foursquare Church in Mooresville, North Carolina, something profound happened.