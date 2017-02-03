Donations made using PayPal platform may never reach charities

(London Guardian) Charitable donations made through PayPal’s Giving Fund platform may never reach their intended recipients, a federal class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday in Chicago has alleged.

PayPal’s charitable platform, which the company says raised more than $7bn in 2016, claims to allow individuals to give directly to “over a million charities”. But only a fraction of those charities actually receive the donations, the lawsuit alleges, because they aren’t registered with PayPal. Donations made to non-registered charities are held by PayPal for six months before being transferred to other not-for-profit organizations, according to the suit.

“We have no idea where the money is going,” said Chris Dore, one of the attorneys bringing the suit on behalf of Terry Kass and the North Shore Health Center. “We are trying to just get the money where it’s supposed to go.”