Donna Brazile is a liar and a cheater

(AMERICAN THINKER)

By Thomas Lifson

I give Donna Brazile just a few points for finally fessing up (after lying and denying) that she stole and supplied CNN debate questions to Hillary Clinton, helping the establishment candidate triumph over insurgent Bernie Sanders. But I have to deduct even more points, because she did so in a context of blaming the Russians and partially exonerating herself. The expression “non-denial denial” has a cognate in her non-apology apology.

In an essay in Time, after fulminating against the Russians for allegedly hacking the DNC emails (an assertion whose evidence has never been provided, and denied by Wikileaks), she admits …