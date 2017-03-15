Dow closes up 112 after Fed raises rates

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday, helped by a bounce in oil prices, after the Federal Reserve took a less aggressive stance than expected. The central bank did raise interest rates, as expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average added more than 100 points following the statement release. UnitedHealth contributed the most to gains. Apple had the third-greatest positive impact on the Dow and hit a fresh intraday record. The Nasdaq 100 also touched a fresh all-time intraday high.

“Most people were expecting a much more hawkish statement,” said Diane Swonk of DS Economics.

“The dissent along with the waffling language on inflation, even though the economic language was strong,” indicated continuation of gradual policy, she said.