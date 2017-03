(CNBC) U.S. stocks began the week on the wrong foot, trading sharply lower on Monday as enthusiasm about President Donald Trump’s agenda dwindled.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 130 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index was also on track to post an eight-session losing streak.

The S&P 500 pulled back 0.6 percent, with financials falling 1.4 percent to lead decliners. Financials were dragged by bank stocks, as the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) and the Regional Banking ETF (KRE) both fell more than 2 percent.