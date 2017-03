(CNBC) — U.S. equities rose on Tuesday as investors digested strong consumer confidence data, with financials leading.

Consumer confidence surged this month, hitting 125.6, up from 116.1 in February, the Consumer Board Consumer Confidence Index showed.

“This is a market that’s saying: ‘I will think of bad news tomorrow,'” said Kim Forrest, senior equity analyst at Fort Pitt Capital. “The U.S. economy is 70 percent consumer-based, so these numbers are important.” She also said that strong quarterly results from Darden Restaurants are helping lift the market’s view on the consumer.