Dow, S&P post 1st back-to-back drops since January

(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed lower on Tuesday as investors mulled over the prospects of tighter monetary policy and the House Republicans’ legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“This is typical of a market that is re-assessing why it went into orbit,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. “That’s why you’re seeing the market not do much of anything.”

The Dow Jones industrial average pulled back about 30 points with Chevron contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index moved just 69.28 points in the session. The S&P 500 declined 0.3 percent, with energy leading decliners. The two indexes also recorded their first two-day losing streak since January.