(Mashable) Along the northwest Australian coast lies a dinosaur highway.

With the Indian Ocean eating away at the rock, the red cliffs of the Kimberley have revealed hundreds of prehistoric footprints. Two-legged theropods and big-bodied sauropods, among other groups, walked this patch of Earth around 130 million years ago.

Armed with drones and hand-held laser scanners, scientists are mapping the heavy tracks they left behind.