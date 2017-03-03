Drugs, prostitutes cited in Biden divorce

(USA TODAY) WILMINGTON, Del. — Kathleen Biden detailed a rocky relationship with husband Hunter Biden, alleging drug use and infidelity dating to at least 2015, shortly after Hunter’s brother, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, died of brain cancer, according to court filings.

Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Kathleen Biden filed for divorce from her husband of 23 years in December, Superior Court records in Washington, D.C., show.

On Wednesday, Hunter, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, confirmed to the New York Post that he is having a romantic relationship with Beau’s widow, Hallie.