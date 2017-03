(KGUN) NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover recently spotted dust devils spinning across the surface of the Red Planet.

These look like tiny tornadoes even though they form in different ways.

Tornadoes form from large-scale weather systems, and a rotating cloud drops from the sky.

Dust devils, or whirlwinds, form when the sun heats the surface and the warmer air begins to rise and spin in the wind.

The Curiosity Mars Rover recently spotted these meteorological events while it was studying active, shifting sand dunes.