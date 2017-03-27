Eerie biblical pattern unfolding as America denies truth

When truth is denied, or redefined, it’s not long before all hell breaks loose.

It’s true that when driving a car today, red means stop and green means go. If we deny this truth – or have our “own” version of it – and decide that red means go and green means stop, things are going to go south fast on the roads of America, for everyone.

And if you hop in your car and run a red light, slamming into a truth-denying, alt-left liberal college professor, he’s probably going to jump out of his car wondering what the heck you’re doing. And the reality of his truth denial will come to roost if you simply respond: “Red means go in my view of truth. Isn’t that what you teach? What the heck are you complaining about?”

Jesus said, “You shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free.”

Denying truth – or redefining it to fit your own agenda – prevents you, and the society around you, from flourishing the way God designed.

This week, the cover story of Time Magazine asks the question, “Is Truth Dead?” Interestingly, it comes 51 years – almost to the exact date – after its cover story that asked the question, “Is God Dead?”

It is inevitable that a headline like today’s would follow the headline in 1966, because you can’t have truth if you don’t have God. When God is rejected, truth collapses in its wake. And truth is the bedrock upon which civil society rests. So when God goes, truth goes, then society goes.

This is the inevitable reality of the post-modern, anti-God, secularist movement in America. And the collapse of truth has consequences, especially for convictional Christians who hold to biblical truth claims about human sexuality.

Dr. Albert Mohler brought this to light last week, saying the denial of truth “was celebrated in the American Academy and also in Europe by the rise of the movement known as postmodernism, a movement that intellectually presented the argument that either objective truth does not exist or that it is unknowable.

“Furthermore, those who declare themselves to be postmodernists argue that claims of truth are basically socially constructed by people in power in order to oppress persons who are not in power. For that reason, they argued that liberating ourselves from the notion of objective truth was a necessary act in liberating human beings from oppression. This is the very same argument used by many who have been advocates for the LGBTQ revolution who have argued that liberating society from Christian, particularly Christian biblical understandings of sexuality is likewise necessary for human liberation to take place. In other words, we’re looking at the inevitable result of arguments that had been made for more than a generation.”

And so today, when it comes to human sexuality in America, red means go and green means stop – while all hell is breaking loose.

Just last year in our home city of Charlotte, North Carolina, the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System used the “gender unicorn” to teach students – as young as first grade – all about sexual orientation and gender identity. This cute, little, fury animal was used to promote the idea that sexual orientation asks the question, “Who do you go to bed with?” while gender identity asks the question, “Who do you go to bed as?” And these can be fluid, of course. Kids can change whenever and however they want.

Are you kidding?

Now, this April, CMS was set to introduce “Jacob’s New Dress” to the students during National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, further pushing the LGBTQ agenda on the minds of our kids. But, thankfully, enough parents and the North Carolina General Assembly pressured them to cut out this nonsense, so CMS pressed pause on the agenda – for now.

But they’ll be back again at some point, under the guise of some new, strategic program. Never mind the fact that our school system should focus on reading, writing and arithmetic, not on stimulating sex drives, questioning gender or teaching boys to wear dresses. And to top it off, the 2016 state academic ratings reveal 43 CMS schools achieved overall pass rates below 50 percent. So not only are we failing our kids, but we’re indoctrinating them sexually as we fail them academically.

But truth doesn’t matter, right?

Romans 1:18-32 reveals an eerie pattern of what happens when truth is denied. We are literally watching this unfold every day, right before our eyes. It goes like this:

Deny truth (Romans 1:18)

Darkened heart (Romans 1:21)

Displace God (Romans 1:25)

Degrading passions (Romans 1:26)

Depraved mind (Romans 1:28)

Because we have denied God, we have lost the basis for all truth. As a result, we are not free to flourish as God designed. And we have completely lost our minds in this nation. The new Time magazine cover captures it all.

So, as our children get broadsided by truth-denying moral revolutionaries whose red now means “go,” it’s time for us to hit our knees in repentance before God, asking for His truth to march on once again in this nation.

Get your copy of the Benham brothers’ first book, “Whatever the Cost: Facing Your Fears, Dying to Your Dreams, and Living Powerfully,” right now!

Media wishing to interview Jason & David Benham, please contact media@wnd.com.

