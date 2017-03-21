Egomaniacs build

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Three mice are sitting around drinking and boasting about their strengths.

The first mouse says, “Mousetraps, ha! I do pushups with the bar.”

The second mouse pulls a pill from his pocket, swallows it, and says with a grin, “D-Con rat poison.”

The third mouse finishes his drink, slams his glass on the table and starts to leave.

The first mouse says, “Where do you think you’re going?”

“Home to chase the cat.”

