(WCBS) — It’s a scam that’s going viral – emotional Facebook posts begging to be liked and shared.

But on Tuesday night, there were new concerns mounting that the posts are not what they seem to be.

As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported, chances are you have probably seen something like this on your Facebook feed – a friend shares a heartbreaking photo of a baby or a teenager with a life-threatening illness.

The post urges you to “like,” “comment,” or “share.”

Tatiana Morin said she sees it all the time — and it’s effective.