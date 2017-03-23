End times and God's Word

[To Joseph Farah:] You are absolutely right concerning the timing of the attack on Jerusalem by Gog and Magog. This attack will follow the millennial reign of Jesus Christ and will occur after Satan’s release and powerful deception of Gog and Magog.

This prophetic event will be Satan’s fourth and final deceptive attack against God. Once Satan is put away forever (Rev. 20:10), which is pictured by the Day of Atonement (Leviticus 23:26-32, 16:20-22), then will follow the resurrection (back to physical life) of all those who lived under Satan’s rule prior to Christ’s Second Coming (Rev. 20:5, 11-12). These verses encompass the meaning of the fifth and sixth feasts of God outlined in Leviticus 23.

I look forward to getting a copy of your book this summer and applying the Berean approach to it. If something is amiss, expect some feedback.

Studying God’s Word is exciting, especially in these end times!

Mark Little