(CNBC) — U.S. stocks closed slightly lower Tuesday, ahead of a likely interest rate hike, as energy stocks fell.

“The continued drop in oil has got stocks rolling over again,” said Peter Coleman, head trader at Convergex. “A little out of stocks into bonds.”

U.S. crude oil prices briefly fell 2 percent to hit a fresh three-month low after OPEC said oil inventories had continued to rise and Saudi Arabia surprisingly self-reported a jump in production, despite the start of a global deal to cut supply.