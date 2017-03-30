EU boss warns Trump against backing more 'Brexits'

(CNN)The president of the executive arm of the European Union had a message for US President Donald Trump on Thursday: mind your own business.

“The newly elected US president was happy that the Brexit was taking place and has asked other countries to do the same,” European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said. However, he warned, “if he goes on like that I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas, in the United States of America.”

Juncker, a Luxembourg politician who has been president of the European Commission since 2014, was speaking at the conference of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) in Malta.