Even Muslims outraged over Islamic rape law

One of the big criticisms of Islam is that it treats women as second-class people, notes a new report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Women in many Muslim cultures don’t have the same inheritance rights as men and don’t make decisions about important issues such as marriage. They sometimes aren’t allowed to drive or pursue certain jobs.

In some societies they must be accompanied by a man when they go out.

But even Islamists now are erupting in anger over the treatment of Muslim girls in Islam-dominated Tunisia.

It’s because the law there states, and the courts have upheld, that a man who attacks and rapes a girl, even a 13 year old, can have all charges dismissed by marrying her.

“The luster and magic and a 13-year-old girl’s childhood are murdered by rape by a young man who is definitely of the age of legal responsibility but who appears to be at the age of anarchy, stupidity, carelessness and animalism,” wrote Tunisian journalist Na’Ima Al-Qadri in the e-daily Al-Sahafah.

The comments were captured and documented by researchers with the Middle East Media Research Institute.

MEMRI explained the background of the furor: “On December 13, 2016, a lower court in northwestern Tunisia granted a 21-year-old man legal permission to marry a 13-year-old girl he had raped and impregnated. The court decision was in accordance with Article 227(a) of the Tunisian criminal code, which states that if a rapist weds his victim, all legal proceedings in the rape case against him are terminated.”

But what followed was a “wave of anger and criticism,” the report said, including “calls for revoking the rapist’s authorization to marry his victim and for him to be subjected to the penalty stipulated by law.”

Al-Qadri continued: “This incident sears the heart, making it bleed … It is also devastating because of the profound impact it will have on the soul of this girl … who will never forget it, especially because she became pregnant [as a result].”

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.