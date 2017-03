(INSIDER.FOXNEWS) — Former CIA officer Col. Tony Shaffer said the basics of President Trump’s claim to have been “wiretapped” are likely true, and that the incident is “worse than Watergate.”

Noting it has been exactly two weeks since Trump tweeted that President Obama wiretapped his namesake tower, Shaffer said the “basic fundamental idea and claim is true.”

He said that Trump was not physically wiretapped, with a wire into his phone, and it may not have physically been Trump Tower, but his campaign apparatus instead.