(RED ALERT POLITICS) Cosmopolitan ran a hit piece today titled, “Ivanka Trump’s White House Gig Is an Insult to Working Women.”

Authored by former Sen. Ted Cruz speechwriter Amanda Carpenter, the piece bashes the first daughter’s new West Wing office position for “nepotism” and “giving off the air of an entitled princess.” Furthermore, Carpenter claims, another woman might easily be better at her job.

“By taking this role, Ivanka is taking away a life-changing opportunity from another woman, who undoubtedly would have more expertise than the first daughter,” she writes.