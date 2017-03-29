Ex-employee: PETA euthanizes healthy puppies, kittens

'Putting animals down is what it was obsessed with'

(DAILYCALLER) — A former employee of the famed animal rights group, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), said her former employer intentionally euthanized healthy and adoptable dogs and cats.

Ex-PETA employee Heather Harper-Troje filed an affidavit, obtained by the Center for Consumer Freedom (CCF), alleging her supervisors asked her to euthanize healthy dogs and cats for ideological reasons.

Harper-Troje said her former supervisors instructed her to ask low-income people to relinquish their pets to PETA under the promise that dogs and cats would find good homes. She did this knowing the animals would be euthanized.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.