Ex-employee: PETA euthanizes healthy puppies, kittens

(DAILYCALLER) — A former employee of the famed animal rights group, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), said her former employer intentionally euthanized healthy and adoptable dogs and cats.

Ex-PETA employee Heather Harper-Troje filed an affidavit, obtained by the Center for Consumer Freedom (CCF), alleging her supervisors asked her to euthanize healthy dogs and cats for ideological reasons.

Harper-Troje said her former supervisors instructed her to ask low-income people to relinquish their pets to PETA under the promise that dogs and cats would find good homes. She did this knowing the animals would be euthanized.