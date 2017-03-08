A coalition of forces – ranging from failed Democrats to paid protesters to media compromising their reports because of their political leanings – is aiming to do much more than undermine President Trump and halt his agenda, according to former Fox News commentator Monica Crowley.

“What I hope that the president and his senior aides understand is that these forces are not just looking to delegitimize him … sure they want to do that. They want to personally destroy him, destroy his presidency, and they would like to see the man in prison.”

She was interviewed this week on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program.

“I hope the president understands I am not overstating this. They are out for blood,” she said.

She described President Trump, an outsider who took on the GOP establishment and beat 16 challengers for the presidential nomination, then handed the well-developed Hillary Clinton political machine its second failure in the presidential sweepstakes, as an “alien organism.”

“Trump is an alien organism injected into the body politic by the American people to reform it,” she said, adding his opponents insist “he must not be allowed to succeed.”

“They have swarmed him, they have swarmed everyone around him to reject him just like any alien organism,” she said.

“This is war. … They will not end until they get the president of the United States.”

Trump has been the target of frequent protests that some believe have been instigated by former President Obama.

Hannity said he sees five factions going after Trump: the “snowflake faction” of paid protesters, the “obstructionist” Democratic Party, the establishment media that “colluded” with Clinton in the last election, weak Republicans who are part of the establishment and career “intel community” members who are participating in a “shadow government” that hates Trump.

Crowley said she was attacked just as she was asked to take a position with the Trump administration as senior director of strategic communications at the National Security Council.

Several mainstream media outlets that long have opposed Trump wrote about allegations of plagiarism in her work.

“What happened to me was a despicable, straight-up, political hit job,” she said. “It’s been debunked. My editor has completely supported me and backed me up.”

She said the charges against her were part of “a very toxic – and it’s getting increasingly toxic and poisonous – atmosphere of personal destruction.”

“I will tell you that nothing and nobody ever is going to stop me from speaking out on the issues I care about, on the future of this nation,” Crowley said.

The Daily Beast contended Crowley “falsely claimed the plagiarism allegations had ‘been debunked.'”

Salon argued there was an “investigative team” that found 50 examples of “plagiarism from numerous sources,” “including the copying with minor changes of news articles, other columnists, think tanks, and Wikipedia.”

The publication admitted, however, that “a copyright attorney for a literary agency did dispute the notion that Crowley’s work amounted to plagiarism.”

