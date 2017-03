(CHRISTIANITY TODAY) It’s the stuff of Sherlock Holmes. Or of church nightmares.

After a Syrian Muslim man converted to Christianity, he asked to be baptized by First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa. The pastor agreed, and on December 30, 2012, the man was baptized in front of the PC(USA) congregation.

The man, whose identity remains anonymous for security purposes, said the church promised to keep his baptism quiet, since shari‘ah law demands that converts from Islam be executed.