Exposing the underbelly of the left

Dinesh D’Souza is the kind of guy the left loves to hate. Really hate.

The Indian-born conservative writer and documentary filmmaker has a degree from Dartmouth, and in another time, he would have been feted by the left. His pedigree alone is enough to make his life at least as interesting as, say, Barack Obama’s.

Yet D’Souza has chosen the road less traveled. It’s made a lot of difference in his life.

A leading light for the right, D’Souza began spotlighting the nefarious plans of the left, particularly those at the top of the political mountain: the young state legislator from Illinois who mysteriously assumed the most powerful job in the world, and his rivals, the Clinton Crime Syndicate.

Books and media appearances made D’Souza a go-to resource for those scrambling to understand the weird things happening to a once-great country.

Oddly – oddly – D’Souza then ran afoul of the law. Convicted in 2014 for illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate campaign, the earnest whistleblower was sentenced for eight months to a “halfway house,” or as D’Souza says in his sizzling book, “Stealing America: What My Experience with Criminal Gangs Taught Me about Obama, Hillary, and the Democratic Party ,” a “community confinement center.”

The description of D’Souza’s sentencing sounds like a Nazi show trial. It’s half-surprising his belt wasn’t taken from him before entering the courtroom, so he’d be forced to hold up his pants, all so he could then be called a pervert by the judge.

You see, as the author recounts in “Stealing America ,” he had already publicly exposed Obama. His article in Forbes describes how Obama’s father had heavily influenced his son to embark on a path toward totalitarianism:

Trapped in his father’s time machine. Incredibly, the U.S. is being ruled according to the dreams of a Luo tribesman of the 1950s. This philandering, inebriated African socialist, who raged against the world for denying him the realization of his anticolonial ambitions, is now setting the nation’s agenda through the reincarnation of his dreams in his son. The son makes it happen, but he candidly admits he is only living out his father’s dream. The invisible father provides the inspiration, and the son dutifully gets the job done. America today is governed by a ghost.

That kind of stuff will get you on the government’s radar, if the government is hostile. And the American government has been hostile to the citizenry since 2009, at least. D’Souza recalls in “Stealing America ” the chilling moment he realized he had been targeted:

One fine day, as I was walking through Central Park, I got a phone call from a friend saying that the FBI approached him and was asking questions about me. “Something about a campaign finance violation,” he said. I was initially nonplused: what had I done? Then I remembered. Oh, that? Was that it?

It was. The rest of “Stealing America ” is the author’s education in just how a criminal enterprise holding the reigns of power treats conservatives.

In the confinement center, which was in no way a “halfway house,” a place a white-collar Dustin Hoffman character might be placed in for a few weeks, D’Souza was in a dorm setting with a hundred hardened criminals. Ironically, he says this experience gave him insights into how the criminal enterprise at Foggy Bottom operates. In fact, he says his book is “about a remarkable scheme to steal America.”

(We can see now, even in the light of Donald Trump’s improbably win, that the left is more eager than ever to steal America. No one knows how the end of that book yet reads.)

D’Souza says he learned from one inmate there is actually a democratic process to prison; a certain code among criminals, as it were. For example, the group votes whether to allow someone to leave the gang. Or, they might vote on whether to take his life. This intrigued D’Souza to no end as he began to understand how the American government operates. The idea that today’s government is “by the people, for the people” is hopeless naïve. In essence, the Obamas of the world – and their underlings like Eric Holder – can decide the fate of an innocent person if it serves the group.

Now notice this fascinating link, from Chapter 7:

In this chapter we explore one of the central claims of modern progressivism, that wealth is created not by entrepreneurs and workers but rather by society, and therefore the proceeds can be allocated by the state according to its perceived benefits to society. Of course, if the premise is not true, then the conclusion doesn’t follow, and the progressive redistributive project is built on a fallacy. Therefore progressives like Obama are very keen to inform entrepreneurs, ‘You didn’t build that.’ Obama’s explicit claim is that ‘society did it’ and the implicit suggestion is that ‘society could have done it without you.’ Interestingly there is a confinement center corollary to the idea that ‘society did it.’ It is the idea, sometimes heard among the criminal class, that ‘society did it to me.’ Or, to put it a bit differently, ‘society made me do it.’ These two ideas – attributing wealth creation or criminal behavior to society in general – seem to be based on the undeniable truth that the outcomes of our actions depend on many factors outside ourselves. ‘Society’ becomes a stand-in for the innumerable, sometimes untraceable influences that contribute to our choices and the results of those choices.

D’Souza explores the whole “redistribution of wealth” concept conceptualized by Marx and put into actual practice by totalitarians like Barack Obama.

In the end, D’Souza’s analysis of how gangs worked at the micro level led him to understand how they work at the macro level. And that’s what makes “Stealing America ” so indispensable for understanding what is still taking place in our nation’s capitol, even as a populist billionaire attempts to steal America back.

