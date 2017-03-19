Fairytale compassion will dest

My Polish grandfather immigrated to America from the village of (V sound) Wita near Bialystok Poland in 1906. Grandfather’s elder brother had been a Polish “volunteer” in czar’s army. Russia had just lost a war, 1905, to Imperial Japan, so the czar required cannon fodder. The elder brother had been allowed to freeze to death because he displeased a czarist officer. He was put outside the barracks in middle of winter without his “great coat.” My grandfather (Hubert Maliszewski) and great-grandfather (Viktor) fetched his body. My grandfather (age 15) was to be the next Polish volunteer in family, so Great-Grandfather had him sneak out to America via Hamburg, Germany.

Two other young lads from Wita decided to evade Russian conscription in 1906, ski boychicks, by making a run for the border. As they departed their beloved Poland, they drowned a czarist customs agent at border. If they had to leave their land, so be it. The Russian could have Poland to himself, six feet of it.

My grandfather and two other lads had two things in common coming to America. They settled in Watervliet, and they entered America legally via Troy, New York, a designated “port of entry.” Whatever their issues, they respected American law. They were disrespected in their own land by invaders, but they did not act in kind. This is more than I can say for the illegal aliens who have become cause celebre in America.

It is time Americans remember why their ancestors came here from far off lands and defended what they have, America. If we do not, the “agents of the new czars” will come for your children. It has started with drugs and violence.

Fairy-tale compassion will destroy America.

Edmond Day