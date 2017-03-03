Fake news from 4 billion years ago

I was reading a story the other day that reached some pretty dramatic conclusions, provided little evidence to support them, yet spoke with certitude.

You probably saw some version of it somewhere.

“Oldest microfossils suggest life thrived on Earth about 4 billion years ago,” was the headline in ScienceNews.com.

I won’t review all the details about microbes and hydrothermal vents and microscopic tubes of hematite – the kinds of language designed to convince you that people a lot smarter than you have looked at persuasive scientific evidence and drawn irrefutable conclusions.

But let me ask you a simple question that came into my mind as I was reading through the report:

Do you trust the news media to tell you what was going on 4 billion years ago when they can’t report accurately on what’s happening today?

What was happening 4 billion years ago is not observable. Can we agree on that? Can we also agree that what happened 4 billion years ago is not repeatable in a laboratory? So the real question we should ask ourselves when scientists and journalists start telling us what happened 4 billion years ago is this: “How do you know?”

Scientists disagree on what is happening on Earth today, do they not?

Some, for instance, insist that man-made catastrophic climate change is underway. Others disagree, finding no evidence to support what appears to them to be a conclusion based on an ideological worldview and some computer modeling.

The media overwhelmingly buy into whatever the “science establishment” reports.

But since it’s clear that what’s happening on the Earth today is subject to dispute, subjectivity, even fraudulent data, how much more skeptical should we be when it comes to reporting about what happened 4 billion years ago?

What difference does it make?

Well, it makes a big difference what we think about how we got here.

If our assumption as a culture is that mankind developed as a result of undirected evolution based on random mutations over billions of years, then there can be no absolute morality, right?

Everything in the Bible is a pack of lies, myths, wishful thinking.

Man lives and dies and that’s it. That’s the end.

So why should man be kind, loving and law-abiding? What’s wrong with murder, rape and hatred? Isn’t it just a matter of opinion and the coercive power of states that discourage such behavior?

More to the point, can you begin to see how much our culture has actually been indoctrinated by what we have begun to see as “fake news”?

It’s not just “fake news,” by the way. It’s fake education. It’s fake science. It’s fake history. It’s fake economics.

We’re surrounded by lies peddled by so-called “experts.”

If you want to read a good book to bring some clarity to what might seem like a hopelessly complex tapestry of deception, let me recommend Marc E. Fitch’s “Shmexperts: How Ideology and Power Politics Are Disguised as Science.”

It’s an enlightening, skeptical and entertaining romp through the murkiness of what you see, hear and read every day.

You will never read a “science” story quite the same way again.

And you will be better off for it.

Yet, the silliness we see in science reports like the one above are actually preached as religious dogma in America’s public schools. There is no room for dissent or skepticism. It gets worse as you advance to institutions of “higher learning.”

But there’s good news to report – “true news.”

Among the astonishing achievements of Donald Trump in the last year is his ability, almost singlehandedly, to crack the code of political correctness and its insidious impact on the media and our culture.

He more or less did it with two words – “fake news.” And we’re all better off for it.

