FBI finds Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey

(NY POST) The NFL and FBI went hunting for a stolen Tom Brady Super Bowl jersey, and instead found two.

The NFL confirmed a Fox Sports report that Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey had been found on foreign soil, and added they also found the quarterback’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey during the investigation. It had not been announced the previous jersey also was missing.

“Through the cooperation of the NFL and New New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered,” the statement read. “Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.