(TWITCHY) It might seem like a “small” story, but the fact that it so closely follows the arc of a similar incident last summer is both frustrating and sad; so much for post-racial America.

As Twitchy reported, word spread on social media of a lynching in Washington State after an 18-year-old black Muslim man was found dead in a wooded area near his home. Ben Keita’s death was initially ruled a suicide, but the cause of death was changed to “undetermined,” reportedly under pressure from Keita’s family.