Federal judge issues preliminary injunction against travel ban

Thousands of people attend an anti-Donald Trump travel ban protest outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia U.S., January 29, 2017.

Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 | 10:10 AM ET | 01:39

A U.S. federal judge in Hawaii has indefinitely extended a court order blocking the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

The decision, which was published Wednesday by Judge Derrick Watson officially converted a temporary restraining order to a “preliminary injunction.”

Here’s the judge’s description of what that means: