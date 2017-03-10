Female-owned book store turns books by male authors backward

(PJ Media) For decades, the Battle of the Sexes has been more of a cold war than anything else. However, it’s been heating up over the last few months. The latest move seems an unlikely shot to fire, seeing as how secondhand bookstores aren’t your typical gender battlegrounds.

However, Loganberry Books in Shaker Heights, Ohio, seems to want to be just that with its latest move.

Illustrating the Gender Gap in Fiction:

Thanks to staff & volunteers for assisting in our performance art project to demonstrate the lopsided ratio of male to female authors. We shelved all the general fiction works by men backwards, leaving only women’s works spine-out (and therefore legible). It’s a powerful statement.