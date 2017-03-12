Former Davos insider: Globalism still a problem

You can count billionaire investor Peter Thiel among those who believe globalization is on the decline in the age of Donald Trump and Brexit.

Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal and a Trump supporter, said Trump’s victory demonstrated how dissatisfied people have become with a global system that hasn’t worked well for them.

“I think the tide on globalization is just going out,” Thiel said in a Tuesday appearance at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston.

Ted Malloch, chairman and CEO of the Roosevelt Group and the man believed to be President Trump’s choice for U.S. ambassador to the European Union, said he agrees with Thiel’s take.

“He is correct to suggest that the tide is ebbing on globalization as nations move to do more within their own borders,” Malloch, author of “Hired: An Insider’s Look at the Trump Victory,” told WND. “Security becomes a focus. Immigration and free movement of people comes into question. The statistics prove the case and people like New York Times loudmouth and flat-worlder Tom Freidman are just plain wrong and yesterday.”

However, Malloch, who spent decades working in the global economy, wished to make a caveat.

“Globalization in manufacturing, such as autos, in banking and in IT, especially outsourcing, is down, and maybe for the count, but the ideology of globalism which allows so-called experts and unelected figures to push their agenda on the rest of us is still dominant, even if Brexit and Trump’s election are challenging it,” he clarified. “In fact I would argue it is the culture war of our times.”

Malloch said globalization “is a process that failed to deliver.”

“Take a drive through western Pennsylvania, Ohio, the North of England and the vacated small cities of Europe and you can see firsthand the result,” he said.

“Our jobs were shipped overseas and traded away in bad deals that have economic and societal impacts that will be felt for many decades. It simply wasn’t worth the price. When you build an economy based on cheap imports at Walmart, there comes a time when the people who shop there, regards of everyday low prices, just can’t afford it largely because they have lost their jobs.”

At the Houston conference, Thiel said no one in their right mind would start an organization with the word “global” in the title today. To illustrate the way in which global thought has fallen out of favor, he pointed to the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

“A decade ago, this was a group of people who were running the world,” Thiel said. “And now, it’s just a group of people who messed up the world.”

Malloch, who once served on the executive board of the World Economic Forum, said Thiel’s mostly right.

“Davos is something I know well and have written about,” Malloch said. “It is more and more a place for has-beens, wannabes and celebrities. I know many CEOs who won’t show their faces there anymore. It has run its course and after all was mostly for show and a gimmick to show how wonderful Switzerland is. It is, I see, according to them, now the number one country in the world!”

