(LIFEZETTE) — Popular Fox News anchor Heather Nauert has reportedly been hired as a spokeswoman for the State Department.

Although the hire has not been announced formally by the administration, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the move to Bloomberg Politics Saturday. Nauert, a co-host on “Fox & Friends” — considered one of President Donald Trump’s favorite cable news programs — will be tasked with maintaining the State Department’s public image.

Many of Nauert’s current and former cable news colleagues took to Twitter to congratulate her on the news.