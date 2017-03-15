Fox News host: NBC real meddler in election

(FOX NEWS) Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Tuesday night that NBC deliberately leaked the infamous tape of President Trump making crude remarks about women in 2005 to scupper his presidential campaign last fall.

In his opening monologue, the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host contrasted the release of the tape, which was initially reported by the Washington Post, with MSNBC’s constant reporting on purported ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Carlson said that MSNBC had gone to “remarkable lengths” to keep the Trump-Russia story alive, despite there being “no evidence that Russia collaborated with Donald Trump or his campaign to win the election [and] no evidence that Russian propaganda swung a single vote away from Hillary Clinton.